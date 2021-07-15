Because of COVID Protocols, the USA Basketball Roster may change before the Tokyo Olympics.

The men’s basketball team of the United States now has more to worry about than their recent losing run in exhibition play. Bradley Beal has reportedly entered the COVID-19 health and safety standards, perhaps jeopardizing his spot on the Olympic roster in Tokyo.

Beal is quarantining away from the squad, according to The Athletic, just nine days before the Summer Games’ Opening Ceremony. Beal has not yet tested positive for COVID-19. The US may find out on Thursday if Beal will be permitted to attend the Olympics in Japan.

Team USA will play its first Olympic game two days after the Opening Ceremony, on July 25.

Beal is one of Team USA’s most essential players. In Tuesday’s 108-80 exhibition triumph over Argentina in Las Vegas, the guard matched for the team lead with 17 points and six rebounds.

During the regular season, Beal was second in the NBA with 31.3 points per game.

Within the recent week, Nigeria and Australia both defeated Team USA in exhibition games. Team USA will compete in two more events in Las Vegas before flying to Tokyo for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Keldon Johnson, Darius Garland, and Saddiq Bey are Select Team members who have represented Team USA in exhibition games. They are among the choices to replace Beal if necessary, however Team USA might seek one of the NBA stars who isn’t planning to travel to Tokyo at this time.

According to ESPN, one player on the Select Team tested positive for COVID-19 last week, while two other Select Team players left because to contact tracing.

Three members of Team USA’s roster will not participate in any exhibition matches. Following the end of the 2021 NBA Finals, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday are slated to head to Tokyo.