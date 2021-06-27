Bears, go! For Railway competitors, don’t be too strong.

Bears, go! Go repaid his connections’ daring decision to supplement for the GAIN Railway Stakes with a spectacular victory at the Curragh.

He was narrowly lost in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last week when drawn opposite winner Perfect Power, but he handled the additional furlong admirably.

Go Bears Go showed early speed before jockey Rossa Ryan was pleased to grab the lead off Frankie Dettori on The Acropolis, just nine days after that exertion and with a trip to Ireland thrown in.

Only two jockeys, Ryan on the eventual winner and Chris Hayes on Fozzy Stack’s Castle Star, who had been dropped out last in the early stages, were not asking their mounts for everything with two furlongs to go.

While Castle Star was able to outrun all of his opponents, he was unable to catch Go Bears Go, and his chance was lost as he began to drift to his right.

However, Go Bears Go (17-2) stayed true to form, and it was the biggest win of his young career for trainer David Loughnane, who had just broken his Ascot duck last week.

Ryan, who had only returned on Friday after recovering from a broken collar bone and an appendix procedure, felt the same way.

The winner was introduced into Betfair’s 2000 Guineas betting at a 33-1 odds.

“He ran a fantastic race in Norfolk — he was simply on the wrong side of the track. “We were so sure he’d stay six furlongs,” Ryan said.

“Before Ascot, it was a toss-up between the Norfolk and the Coventry. Coming here a week later, Dave took a huge risk. We’re delighted that worked out.

“I believe he has the makings of a world-class sprinter. Being surrounded by Kodi Bear, he has the nicest attitude.

“A big up to Robson Aguiar (bloodstock agent) and his team, who did prep this lad for the breeze-ups, and they prep a good few of our yearlings. With him, they performed a terrific job.

It’s been a difficult month for me. Everyone is present. (This is a brief piece.)