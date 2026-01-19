Bears Aim for First NFC Championship in 15 Years Against Rams

Chicago’s frigid Soldier Field will host a high-stakes NFC Divisional Playoff on Sunday night, January 18, 2026, as the Bears face the Los Angeles Rams. With a spot in the NFC Championship on the line, the game is set to be a showdown between two teams with a lot to prove—one looking to break a 15-year postseason drought, and the other hoping to continue its offensive dominance.

Chicago’s Late-Season Momentum vs. L.A.’s Explosive Offense

The Bears enter this game riding a wave of confidence following a thrilling wild-card victory over the Green Bay Packers. After falling behind by 18 points, quarterback Caleb Williams led the charge, guiding Chicago to a stunning 31-27 win. Williams threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, playing a pivotal role in the Bears’ 25-point fourth-quarter comeback. The win secured the team’s spot in the divisional round and breathed new life into their season.

Now, the Bears will face one of the NFL’s most potent offenses in the Rams. Led by MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, the Rams have showcased a high-octane attack all season, powered by standout players like receiver Puka Nacua and the recently-acquired Davante Adams. Stafford has been stellar, with a 4,500-yard season and a 35-touchdown tally, making the Rams a formidable postseason contender.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Central Time, with NBC broadcasting the action nationwide. Streaming options will be available on Peacock, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and NFL , ensuring that fans across the country can tune in. Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Telemundo and Universo.

Weather is expected to play a significant role, with forecasts calling for gusty winds, snow, and cold temperatures, a classic winter playoff scenario at Soldier Field. The icy conditions could level the playing field, potentially stifling the Rams’ high-flying offense and giving the Bears’ defense an edge. Chicago’s defensive unit is coming off a strong performance in the wild-card round, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into this crucial matchup.

The winner of this game will move on to the NFC Championship, set for January 25, 2026, where they will face either the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers. For the Bears, a victory would mean their first NFC Championship appearance since the 2006 season, while the Rams will look to continue their postseason run with hopes of reaching another Super Bowl.

For Chicago, this game represents an opportunity to erase years of playoff frustrations. The Bears, who had a rocky start to the season, showed resilience down the stretch, securing key wins over teams like the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Their comeback against Green Bay was a testament to their never-say-die attitude, which quarterback Caleb Williams emphasized after the victory: “We just never gave up. This team believes in each other, and we fight for every yard, every down.”

The Rams, meanwhile, are on a mission to prove their offensive might is as potent in the postseason as it has been all year. Stafford’s chemistry with Nacua has been electric, and Adams’ presence has only added another weapon to their arsenal. Their balanced offensive attack, coupled with a solid defense, has made them one of the league’s most complete teams.

While the Rams may be the favorites on paper, Soldier Field’s notoriously cold and unpredictable conditions could throw them off their game. The last time the Rams played at Soldier Field in the postseason, they were shut out 24-0, a bitter memory for fans hoping for redemption. Will the Rams’ offensive juggernaut overcome the cold, or will the Bears’ gritty defense and home-field advantage prevail?

As the game approaches, anticipation is building in Chicago. Fans who’ve waited 15 years for another shot at the NFC Championship will fill Soldier Field, braving the winter chill for what promises to be an unforgettable playoff battle. Whether you’re watching from the stands, at home, or on your phone, this is one game you won’t want to miss.