Bayern Munich’s Key Defender Is Interested In A Move To Newcastle United, According To Transfer Rumors.

Bayern Munich’s dependable center-back Niklas Sule is reportedly interested in joining Newcastle United in the English Premier League.

It was rumored a few weeks ago that the Magpies’ new Saudi Arabia-based owners are considering a total restructuring of the roster, with the German international defender being one of their top targets.

According to Christian Falk of Sport Bild, the feeling appears to be mutual now.

Falk acknowledged in a tweet that conversations between the two parties took place three weeks ago, around the same time when Newcastle United’s suspected interest surfaced, and that Sule is interested in the “project.”

The 26-year-name old’s has been circulating in the transfer rumor mill, with reports circulating that Bayern Munich is considering signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger as a substitute.

Bayern Munich is the most vulnerable of the parties involved, as Sule’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, and losing him on a free transfer should not be on their radar.

Sule’s talent would naturally draw more high-paying clubs than Bayern Munich, thus extending his contract should be a top priority.

Sule developed into the top-tier defender he is presently after joining Bayern Munich for £18 million ($24.5 million) from Hoffenheim.

His worth has dipped slightly, as Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano are gradually gaining the upper hand in terms of matchday performances.

It also doesn’t help his argument that Chris Richards, the youngster, is doing so well.

Sule’s spot at Bayern Munich appears to be safe for the time being, thanks to his track record of high-IQ defensive plays, technical ability, and agility, which has kept him on the pitch as a key member of the German side’s defense.

Sule’s move to Newcastle would make sense because the club’s unexpected infusion of wealth may push Bayern Munich to sell him and pay him handsomely, making it a win-win situation in either case.