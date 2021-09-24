Bayern Munich joins the Antonio Rudiger sweepstakes, despite interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich is already planning for next summer’s transfer window, with reports claiming that they will make a strong bid for Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

Goal, citing a report from German outlet Spox, has verified the German side’s interest.

Bayern Munich has held exploratory conversations with Rudiger’s brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, according to the report, but no definite agreement has been reached.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann recently addressed the now-confirmed speculation in the media.

“I’m not a huge fan of discussing players who are under contract somewhere, and we’re well over the transfer window,” Nagelsmann said.

“As a football fan, I’m talking about him today since he’s a German senior international. He’s progressed tremendously. Thomas [Tuchel] has done an excellent job with him–he was still on the bench at Chelsea a year ago and is now unquestionably one of their most important players.”

Nagelsmann made a point of complimenting Rudiger when asked how he will integrate with his team.

“He has a lot of aggression and is a fantastic defender. I haven’t discussed anything with Brazzo (Hasan Salihamidzic), and if I had, I wouldn’t tell you! That was also something I read in the news. I’ll have to wait until the contract expires to see if I have any money left in my wallet,” Nagelsmann said.

Bayern Munich sees the German center-back as the strongest candidate to replace Niklas Sule if the 26-year-old decides to depart for greener pastures.

Earlier this month, it was also rumored that European giants Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in luring Rudiger away from Chelsea.

The three clubs’ sudden interest in Rudiger derives from the fact that the 28-year-old has yet to sign his contract extension with Chelsea, believing that his next contract will be his final big-money contract.

Rudiger has previously stated that he is interested in extending his contract with Chelsea, but only if his contract demands are granted.

Chelsea is set to go all-in on Sevilla defender Jules Kounde if Rudiger decides to go.