Bayern Munich is one of the teams keeping an eye on the German sensation.

The transfer window is closed, but it won’t stop other teams from pursuing other young prospects in the future.

Florian Wirtz has made an impression, although the 18-year-old is still a few years away from a possible transfer.

According to ESPN, one reason for this is that the German midfielder’s contract with Bayer Leverkusen does not have a release clause.

Apart from that, there is no indication that Bayer Leverkusen requires financial assistance. Because of Wirtz’s success with the Bundesliga club, any potential deal could take years to gather traction.

Wirtz is apparently being pursued by a number of organizations. Bayern Munich is at the top of the list.

Given his outstanding accomplishments in the Bundesliga, where he scored two goals and provided three assists in three outings, the interest in the German player is justified.

Apart from that, Wirtz has been a bright spot for Germany. In September, he made his national team debut and played in all three games during the international break. This included a helping hand against Armenia.

Wirtz is the latest youngster to catch the attention of teams after signing with Leverkusen from FC Cologne in January 2020.

There were suspicions that Wirtz had a 2023 release clause. All of this was addressed by Rudi Völler of Bayer Leverkusen, who shot it down, according to Sport 1.

However, he added that this does not rule out the possibility of having to release players at times, like in the instance of Kai Havertz.

Völler stated, “Of course he doesn’t have it.” “However, that doesn’t change the fact that we’re a club that has to let players go on sometimes. We did the same thing with Kai Havertz, who we paid a lot of money for. But it isn’t going to happen in the next year or two with Florian.”

When it comes to Wirtz’s ties to Bayern Munich, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic would rather not comment on the subject, instead offering a general opinion on how things would be if the German were to play at the Allianz Arena.

“The kid is a fantastic player, but he plays for Leverkusen. He told Sky90 (via @iMiaSanMia), “I think the German national team will have a lot of fun with him and Musiala in the future.”