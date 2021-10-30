Bayern Munich has entered the transfer sweepstakes for Liverpool’s ‘target,’ who Brendan Rodgers claims is the best player he’s ever worked with.

Bayern Munich is said to have entered the race to sign alleged Liverpool target Youri Tielemans.

The Leicester City midfielder is approaching the end of his current contract and has been linked with a number of prominent European clubs.

According to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, the Bundesliga heavyweights are the latest to show interest in the 24-year-old.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers rated the Belgian international as “one of the best” players he’s ever worked with, so he’ll be hoping to extend his tenure at the King Power Stadium.

He told reporters ahead of the Foxes’ match against Arsenal this weekend, “I think he’s progressing well, he’s doing very well.” “He arrived in January 2019 and has quickly established himself as one of Europe’s best midfielders.

“He’ll only get better from here. An outstanding professional. His attitude is to perform at the highest level possible. He’s improving, which is exactly what you want to see from your athletes.

“It will bring with it even more experience and games. He’s one of the most capable experts I’ve ever encountered.

“His job is to create and score goals, but he’s also shown that he can fight physically in the league. He’s put a lot of effort into that area of his game.

“When it comes to perfect footballers, he checks all of the boxes: mental toughness, intelligence, fearlessness, and quality.

“He’s a fantastic player at the age of 24. In games, he is incredibly effective.” Following the summer transfer of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain, Tielemans became a rumoured Liverpool target.

He appears to be in no hurry to make a decision on his future and, as the midfielder told Sky Sports earlier this season, is ‘open to everything.’

“There isn’t much of an update. I’m willing to try anything “he stated “Although the transfer market has closed, I want to keep as many possibilities open as possible.

“I’ll give everything for the club as long as I’m here. I’ve already done so, but I’ll continue to do so. The contract dilemma is something that happens in football all the time; it’s a common occurrence.

“I’m not saying I’m going to sign anything, and I’m not saying I’m not going to sign anything.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”