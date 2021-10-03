Bayern Munich forward recounts transfer call with Ronald Koeman: ‘I cancelled Everton.’

Joshua Zirkzee, a forward for Bayern Munich, has spoken out about his decision to reject Everton in 2017.

In the summer of 2017, the 20-year-old went on trial with the Blues, but opted to quit Feyenoord’s academy to join Bayern.

Since then, he has appeared in 12 Bundesliga games for the German giants, scoring four goals in the process.

Back in January, the Blues were approached about signing the youngster, but they declined.

“I concluded the season with Feyenoord and looked at the possibilities,” Zirkzee recalled, reflecting on his choice to turn down Everton’s interest four years ago.

“At the time, Everton’s coach was Ronald Koeman, so I figured as a Dutchman, I’d get more attention there.

He told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, “However, I cancelled Everton myself.”

“Bayern came to scout me as well, but I had already played two lower-level matches at the time.

“Then I said to myself, ‘Invite me to some test training, and I’ll persuade you.’ That was the case.”

Zirkzee spent the second part of the season on loan at Parma in Italy, however he only made four appearances during his time there.

The attacking midfielder from the Netherlands was on the move again this summer, this time to Anderlecht on a season-long loan.

Zirkzee has scored four goals in seven league appearances since joining the Belgian club, and he appears to be on his way to a good future away from Bayern.