Bayern Munich fans are putting pressure on the club to terminate the Qatari agreement.

A group of Bayern Munich fans is pressuring the team to cancel its contentious Qatari sponsorship contract, which has been linked to human rights violations.

Bayern Munich struck a five-year sponsorship contract with Qatar Airways in 2018, reportedly valued over 20 million euros ($22.5 million) per year, according to German media.

Bayern’s renowned red shirts have the airline’s logo on the sleeve.

When the Qatari deal expires in 2023, a faction of fans wants club president Herbert Hainer and CEO Oliver Kahn to terminate connections.

The tagline on a poster that ran at a recent Bayern home game beside a cartoon of Hainer and Kahn feeding money into a washing machine read, “We’ll wash anything clean for money.”

Disgruntled fans have attempted to impose a motion seeking the non-renewal of the contract in the run-up to the club’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

A Munich regional court denied the organization’s request for an interim injunction, but the group insists that their fight will continue.

“We want to get preventive steps to avoid the contract being renewed,” Michael Ott, a representative for the fans, said.

“Qatar has committed major human rights crimes, and there are strong allegations of sport corruption.”

“Now it’s time to move on to the next round.”

Human rights organizations have accused Qatar of exploiting migrant workers, particularly in the construction of stadiums for the 2022 World Cup, which begins in November.

Qatari officials deny the allegations.

Nasser al-Khater, the Qatar World Cup’s chief executive, retaliated this week, claiming that the country’s labor reforms aimed at improving the working conditions of migrant workers, largely from South Asia, have received insufficient credit.

“For a number of years, Qatar has been unfairly targeted and scrutinized,” Khater told the media little over a year before the event begins on November 21, 2022.

“Yes, there is criticism, and there is work to be done.” However, there has been a lot of improvement.” Nonetheless, some Bayern supporters are concerned that, prior to the Covid-19 epidemic, the reigning Bundesliga champions held yearly winter training camps in Qatar as part of a long-term cooperation.

According to Bild, numerous Bayern players, notably captain Manuel Neuer, have requested that the Qatar Airways deal not be renewed.

According to Bild, numerous Bayern players, notably captain Manuel Neuer, have requested that the Qatar Airways deal not be renewed.

However, the Bavarian giants have forecast a revenue loss of roughly 150 million euros as a result of the pandemic, and giving up a valuable sponsorship contract would exacerbate the situation.