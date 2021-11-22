Bayern Munich faces a Champions League headache thanks to a quarantined quintet.

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich will be without five quarantined players, including Joshua Kimmich, whose absence has sparked debate in Germany after he refused to be vaccinated against Covid.

Before Tuesday’s match against Dynamo Kiev, the Bavarian giants have already secured a place in the last 16 as Group E victors.

Kimmich, who refused to be vaccinated because of “personal concerns,” was placed under quarantine for the second time this month on Friday after making contact with someone who tested positive.

Bayern Munich revealed on Sunday that Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Michael Cuisance, who are all unvaccinated, are also in quarantine due to a new coronavirus exposure.

It’s an undesirable distraction to have five players out due to their own decisions before travelling to Ukraine.

“It’s bothersome,” head coach Julian Nagelsmann remarked ahead of the weekend, upset that few questions regarding football are being asked because “we seem to only be talking about the pandemic.”

In Bayern’s 2-1 defeat at Augsburg on Friday, Kimmich’s midfield influence was especially missed, as stand-in Marcel Sabitzer struggled and gave up possession, which led to one of the hosts’ goals.

Nagelsmann must now find acceptable successors in Kiev for first-team talents Kimmich and Gnabry.

Bayern’s Bundesliga lead was sliced to a point after their weekend defeat in Augsburg, but Nagelsmann refused to blame Kimmich’s forced absence. “It’s not an excuse,” he stated emphatically.

Kimmich, on the other hand, continues to make daily headlines in Germany for all the wrong reasons.

Critics accuse him of failing to fulfill his responsibilities as a role model, urging him to be vaccinated in order to set an example in football-crazed Germany.

Even outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel has encouraged Kimmich to reconsider. Germany has one of the lowest immunization rates in Western Europe, at roughly 68 percent.

Bayern executives are said to have summoned Kimmich and his unvaccinated teammates on Thursday to inform them that their salary will be reduced while they are in isolation for failing to take the vaccine.

Employees who miss work due to a quarantine are no longer entitled to remuneration if they are unvaccinated, according to new guidelines that went into effect on November 1.

Kimmich’s annual salary is said to be approximately 20 million euros ($23 million), thus a week in quarantine will cost him around 384,000 euros.

Former Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge stated on Sunday that if the wage cuts are confirmed, they will be devastating “a sign that the club is finally paying attention. Because it is forced to react.” Bayern fans are outraged by the five unvaccinated stars’ position, who must present documentation that they are completely vaccinated or recovered recently. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.