Basketball veteran sees a different agenda in LeBron James’ injury, according to Lakers rumors.

With an abdominal strain, LeBron James continues to miss games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The seriousness of the injury, though, has been a point of contention among sports analysts, especially since Frank Vogel and his team could need his assistance right now.

When he spoke on “This Just In” on Wednesday, November 10, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that the 36-year-injury old’s isn’t serious and that “The King’s” rehab is progressing well.

This comes after a variety of opinions on when the four-time NBA champion would return to the court.

Initially, James was expected to be gone for roughly a week.

Conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco, on the other hand, predicted that the 17-time All-Star will miss four to eight weeks, as stated in a previous piece.

James’ true whereabouts are unknown. However, given that he will turn 37 in December, injuries are unavoidable, especially if he insists on playing this early in the season.

According to American player Akeem Scott, who has had some success in the ASEAN Basketball League, James is simply handling himself well, knowing that the real battles will be in April.

In an interview with Filipino journalists Vincent Juico and Brian Yalung on the Sports for All PH podcast, Scott discussed James’ situation.

“I believe that after that many years of playing, you don’t care about the regular season and only want to play in the playoffs.” They’re a good enough team that he could sit out and still make the playoffs. I don’t believe he’s hurt in any way. “He’ll probably sit out a few games and get some tweaks here and there,” Scott said.

The Lakers’ roster, according to the 38-year-old, is good enough to carry the team into the NBA playoffs.

“I believe that, similar to the NBA, if your team is good enough, you simply wait until April.” And LeBron has won enough titles that he doesn’t care what seed his team is in as long as they make the playoffs,” Scott added.

“I don’t believe LeBron has many injuries, in my opinion.” This, I believe, is his method of load management.”