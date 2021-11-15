Basketball News: An ex-NBA player’s daughter may be struggling with anger management.

Former Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin’s daughter appears to have a temper.

New footage have emerged depicting her conduct in another on-court altercation, a week after she delivered a sucker punch to a 15-year-old girl from Dream Academy.

The video was taken weeks before the girl fled, according to TMZ. Last November 7, during the SoCal Blaze vs. Dream Academy young basketball game at the Map Sports Facility, Lauryn Ham was sprawled on the floor.

The daughter of Benjamin may be seen on camera jockeying for position below the hoop in the previous game, which was held in Del Amo, California.