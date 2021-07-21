Baseball Team USA: Roster, Schedule, and Betting Odds for the Tokyo Olympics

For the first time in 13 years, baseball has been included in the Olympics, and the United States is one of the favorites to win a gold medal. The majority of the American players have played in Major League Baseball, and the roster includes two World Series champions and many past All-Stars.

Team USA has sent twenty-four players to the Tokyo Olympics, led by former Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia, who has a roster full with names that even casual baseball fans will recognize.

The most accomplished pitchers on Team USA are David Robertson, Edwin Jackson, and Scott Kazmir, while Todd Frazier has the best resume of all the position players.

Robertson was a 2011 All-Star and earned a championship with the New York Yankees. The closer has 137 saves in his career and was just three years ago when he struck out 91 batters in 69.2 innings.

With three MLB All-Star appearances, Kazmir leads the team. Although he made two starts for the San Francisco Giants this season, the 37-year-old hasn’t been a regular part of an MLB rotation in five years.

From 2003 through 2019, Jackson won 107 games.

Frazier was a two-time All-Star and the champion of the 2015 Home Run Derby. Two seasons ago, the corner infielder hit 21 home runs and had a.684 OPS in 45 games.

Tyler Austin, who hit 17 home runs in just 69 MLB games three years ago, is another option. From 2019 to 2020, outfielder Bubba Starling appeared in 91 games with the Kansas City Royals.

Triston Casas, an infielder for the Boston Red Sox’s double-A affiliate, is the top major-league prospect on Team USA, hitting.271/.354/.424 with six home runs in 46 games this season.

Team USA is given +300 odds to win the gold medal by FanDuel Sportsbook, putting them second among the six teams. With +160 odds, Japan is the favorite. South Korea (+380), the Dominican Republic (+550), Mexico (+650), and Israel (+3400) are all close behind the United States.

At the Olympics, the teams are split into two groups. After each team has played two games in group play, they will be seeded for the double-elimination knockout stage based on their records.

On July 30, Team USA will play Israel, followed by a match against South Korea on July 30.