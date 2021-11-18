Baseball MVP 2021: What Shohei Ohtani’s Victory Means For Sportsbooks, Bryce Harper Leads NL Race

The Major League Baseball MVP announcement on Thursday night could cost bookies a lot of money. Shohei Ohtani is projected to win the AL MVP award, putting some bettors in the black.

Ohtani was a long shot to win the award heading into the 2021 MLB season. That changed fast for the two-way star, who saw his MVP odds jump from 60/1 in February to the clear favorite in June.

According to ESPN, one bettor put $30,000 on Ohtani winning MVP at 30/1 on March 19 at William Hill sportsbook. The wager will net the Los Angeles Angels star a $900,000 profit if he wins the AL MVP race this year.

Adam Pullen, associate director of trading for William Hill (now Caesars Sportsbook), told ESPN, “It’s going to be the greatest loss on that type of market ever.” “When you see award betting and a significant deficit, it’ll stand out as a line item.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Marcus Semien of the Toronto Blue Jays are also finalists for the AL MVP award, but they haven’t been regarded serious challenges to Ohtani in a long time. In August, Ohtani was a -5000 favorite due to his prowess as a pitcher and at the plate. Some bookies had his odds at that point through the end of the season.

Ohtani has been compared to Babe Ruth on several occasions. With 46 home runs, 100 RBI, and a.592 slugging percentage, the 27-year-old finished second in the AL behind Guerrero. Ohtani had a 3.18 ERA, 156 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP in 130.1 innings pitched.

In the National League, the race isn’t as clear-cut, while there is a favorite among the top-three contenders. Bryce Harper finished the season with -275 odds to win the National League MVP award at BetMGM. Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. had +325 and +600 odds, respectively, going into October.

Harper received eight out of thirteen first-place votes from ESPN’s experts, who chose him for the award.

With a 7.0 WAR and a.465 on-base percentage, Soto topped the National League. Tatis took top place with 42 home runs. Harper had the best OPS in the majors at 1.044.

Harper was the most consistent of the three contenders in terms of performance. Before the All-Star break, Soto had only 11 home runs and a.851 OPS as the Washington Nationals dropped out of contention. Tatis was limited to 130 games and only hit half of his home runs after the All-Star break, when the San Diego Padres went on a losing streak. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.