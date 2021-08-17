Barty hopes to bounce back from his Olympic disappointment.

After shaking off her Olympic disappointment in Tokyo, top seed Ashleigh Barty is attempting to adjust to hot, humid summer conditions at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The world number one missed the US Open warm-up event in Montreal last week, but is back and ready to compete in the penultimate big event before the Grand Slam begins in a fortnight.

On Monday, she remarked, “I’m looking forward to switching back to hard courts and trying to find some rhythm and groove.”

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played on hard courts,” says the player. My last hard court competition was in Miami in March, and the circumstances there are considerably different from those here.

“It will, without a doubt, take some time to acclimate. But we’ll keep chipping away at it and try to give ourselves the best chance in each match.”

After training with her team in the Bahamas prior to traveling to Japan, Barty struggled at the Games.

The reigning Wimbledon winner stated that she will have to work hard this week to feel at ease on the court.

“This is a place where I’ve never felt completely at ease,” the Australian explained. “However, New York is only around the corner.

“This time of year is usually pleasant for me, and I can’t wait to get back into some matches.”

str