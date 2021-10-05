Barty, Australia’s world number one, will not compete in the Billie Jean King Cup.

Tennis Australia announced Tuesday that world number one Ash Barty will miss the inaugural Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month, raising doubts about whether she will play again this season.

The Australian’s resignation from the women’s team tennis championship formerly known as the Fed Cup follows her withdrawal from the Indian Wells tournament in California earlier this month.

Tennis Australia provided no explanation for Barty’s absence, only stating that world number 47 Ajla Tomljanovic would lead Australia’s five-player squad in the Czech Republic from November 1-6.

The decision casts doubt on Barty’s participation in the rest of the 2021 season, including her defense of the WTA Finals title she won in 2019, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Barty had a fantastic start to the year, winning five trophies, including Wimbledon, which gave her a second Grand Slam to go along with her French Open title.

But she hasn’t played since losing in the third round of the US Open to American Shelby Rogers in early September, after which she described the year as a “rollercoaster.”

In the weeks following the US Open, Barty’s coach, Craig Tyzzer, stated that her first objective was to prepare for the Australian Open, which will resume its customary January time slot in 2022 after a pandemic-related postponement this year.

In 2020, she reached the semi-finals of her home Grand Slam for the first time.

If Barty does travel to Mexico for the season-ending WTA Finals, she will be subjected to two weeks of quarantine upon her return to Australia, potentially delaying her training.