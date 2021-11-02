Barcelona’s woes continue as star forward Neymar is sidelined for three months.

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for three months by FC Barcelona after suffering chest issues against Alaves.

Aguero was eventually replaced by Philippe Coutinho after feeling pain in the first half of Saturday’s game against Alaves, which finished in a 1-1 tie.

After the match, Aguero was brought to the hospital for cardiological examinations. According to a statement from Barcelona, the attacker will be treated in the following months and his health will be monitored.

“Dr. Josep Brugada conducted a diagnostic and treatment process on Sergio Aguero, a member of the first team. He is unavailable for selection, and the effectiveness of his therapy will be assessed over the next three months in order to ascertain his recovery process “Barcelona stated in a statement.

Aguero thanked everyone for their support on social media on Tuesday. He has stated that he is in “excellent spirits” as he begins his recuperation.

“I’m feeling fantastic and ready to start the rehabilitation process. I’d like to express my gratitude to you all for the many words of support and love that have helped to strengthen my heart today “In a tweet, Aguero said.

Raheem Sterling, a Manchester City attacker, posted a message to his former teammate on social media. “Stay tough, @aguerosergiokun, we’re all rooting for you. Get well as quickly as possible, “he penned

Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer, has only made five appearances for his new team in the 2021-22 season, scoring one goal. After suffering a pre-season injury, Aguero was making only his second start of the season against Alaves.

Due to a calf problem, Aguero missed as many as nine games at the start of the season. Due to a cardiological problem, the former Atletico Madrid striker will miss 15 games for Barcelona.

Sergi Barjuan, the club’s temporary manager, said ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev, “I spoke with him, and he appeared to be in good spirits. He’s confined to his room, yet despite the circumstances, he’s composed.” Barcelona is going through a difficult transition period, as they presently sit ninth in the 2021-22 La Liga table. Ronald Koeman, the Catalans’ head coach, was just fired. They were forced to sell elite players like Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann during the summer window due to a significant financial dilemma.