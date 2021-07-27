Barcelona’s winger has been compared to both Messi and Ronaldo, and is expected to make a name for himself.

A highly respected Barcelona loanee may be on the verge of breaking through as a star.

Francisco Trincao joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan this summer after a great debut season with Barcelona.

The 21-year-old made an impression as a debutant, scoring three goals in 35 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions this season.

Trincao is already being viewed as a difference-maker for the Wolves as he enters a new chapter in his short career.

Jose Carvalho Araujo, the Braga Under-23 coach, spoke to BirminghamLive about what lies ahead for Trincao with his loan club.

According to Araujo, his former youth team star will fit in well with the Wolves since Bruno Lage, the team’s new manager, is the type of coach who “likes to develop” young players.

“I think it would suit him in Wolverhampton, with Bruno Lage’s playing style,” Araujo said of Trincao. “First and foremost, Bruno Lage supports and develops young people. That was evident when he won the Championship with Benfica. He used kids from the B team, and they performed admirably. For him, this is a good coach.”

“I think Trincao will be a fantastic player in Wolverhampton because of his style of play,” he continued. “He won’t be like Pedro Neto, who is really quick; he’ll be a different type of winger who likes to play between the lines. He reminds me of a fictitious number 10 who appears from the side.”

“He has the ability to provide Wolverhampton with a different option than what we’ve seen in the past.”

Last year, Trincao drew the attention of Barcelona. The Portuguese have been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as a result of Araujo’s guidance.

The Wolves, on the other hand, have been following Trincao’s growth for quite some time.

The Molineux was finally satisfied that Trincao is ready for English Premier League football after seeing what he could achieve in Spain’s most tough league.

In a statement, Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said of Trincao, “We’ve studied him a lot, especially over the last couple of months, so he’s been on our radar for quite a time.”

He stated, “He’s got tons of quality — signing for Barcelona from Braga shows what potential he has.” “He’s 21 and has a lot of La Liga experience, so we believe he’s ready for the Premier League.”