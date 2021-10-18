Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero is wanted by PSG in exchange for a $81 million striker who does not get along with Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi is reportedly interested in reuniting with Sergio Aguero of FC Barcelona at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to Catalan newspaper El Nacional, PSG is planning to transfer Mauro Icardi to Barcelona in exchange for Sergio Aguero.

Icardi, a former Inter Milan striker, is in his third season with PSG and has struggled to carve out a significant role for himself. According to sports website Barca Universal, the Argentina national has a tense relationship in the PSG dressing room, mostly with other Argentineans.

In Argentina, there have been reports about Icardi’s strained friendship with Messi. Icardi was left out of Argentina’s squads for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Copa America, which Argentina won, giving Messi his first international trophy. Icardi’s omission from the World Cup in Russia was surprising, given he had just finished an outstanding season with Inter Milan, scoring 29 goals and adding one assist in 36 games.

Icardi began his career at Barcelona’s La Masia junior system before moving to Serie A club Sampdoria, where he made his senior debut. The swap with Aguero would only provide Icardi with the opportunity to play for Barcelona, a club that was instrumental in his development at the start of his career.

Icardi, who joined PSG for $81 million from Inter Milan, has 36 goals and 10 assists in 73 appearances for the French club in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Aguero left Manchester City in the summer of 2021 to join Barcelona, where he would play with his countrymen and good buddy Lionel Messi. However, because to Barcelona’s financial difficulties, Messi’s new contract was not registered, despite the Argentina captain accepting a 50% pay cut. As a result, Messi joined PSG, while Aguero stayed at Camp Nou.

It is thought that Aguero’s desire is to play with Messi at club level, and it appears that he may get another chance to do so.

Aguero’s Barcelona debut had been postponed due to a tendon injury before the 2021-22 season began earlier this year. When Barcelona took on Valencia in La Liga on Sunday, the former Atletico Madrid star made his first appearance for the Catalans. In the 87th minute, he came off the bench to help Barcelona win 3-1 at Camp Nou.