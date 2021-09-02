Barcelona’s prodigy, thought to be the club’s future, has taken Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey.

Following Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona this summer, Ansu Fati, an 18-year-old Argentinean, was given Messi’s No. 10 jersey.

Messi, who began his Barcelona career as the club’s No. 30, won the iconic No. 10 shirt in 2008 and wore it until his final season with the Catalans. Barcelona refused to register Messi’s new contract due to their financial crisis, and as a result, he ended his 21-year affiliation with the Catalans by joining Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. Messi’s current PSG squad number is 30, which is an interesting coincidence.

While there were rumors that the No. 10 jersey would be retired after Messi’s departure from Barcelona, the club elected to keep it in circulation and Fati was granted the privilege of wearing it. Apart from Messi, the teenage forward has big shoes to fill, as the jersey has previously been worn by Ronaldinho and Rivaldo.

“Despite being only 18 years old and still recovering from an injury, Ansu Fati is a part of Barça’s history as a record-breaker as well as with the Spanish national team,” Barcelona stated in a statement.

Fati has set records in La Liga and the Champions League since his debut in August 2019. He became the club’s youngest ever league scorer just six days after making his maiden appearance for the main squad.

Fati, who is widely regarded as Messi’s replacement and the club’s future, has scored 17 goals and provided eight assists in 52 games for Barcelona in all competitions.

From Seville’s junior system, the teenage forward joined Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2012. Fati gained prominence quickly as he progressed through the youth ranks and is now regarded as one of the club’s most trusted No. 10 players.

Fati's season began on a strong note last season, when he scored five goals and added four assists in ten competitive games. A catastrophic knee injury in November 2020, however, put an end to his progress. Fati, on the other hand, has regained full fitness and returned to training after a nine-month layoff. Fati, who has yet to feature in the 2021-22 season, is expected to make an appearance when Ronald Koeman's team takes on Bayern Munich.