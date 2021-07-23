Barcelona’s manager speaks out on a star’s future, revealing that he may be forced out of Camp Nou.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke out on Antoine Griezmann’s future on Thursday. Griezmann is rumored to be on his way out of Camp Nou.

According to Goal.com, Laporta acknowledged that “there is a market” for Griezmann, citing the player’s links with Manchester City and former club Atletico Madrid.

Despite the fact that Griezmann’s contract with Barcelona runs until 2024, it has been stated that the Catalan club is keen to unload the French forward in order to decrease their pay cost. As part of his new contract, Lionel Messi took a significant pay reduction, making Griezmann the highest-paid player at Camp Nou.

“Griezmann is a Barcelona player, he has a contract with the club until 2024, and we are counting on him unless circumstances change.

There have been some market moves, and we can’t deny that interest in him exists. That is a proof of his high caliber. It’s a unique market, and you’ll have to use your imagination, possibly thinking in terms of swap arrangements, but we place a high value on Antoine. The club made a significant investment on him, and we are pleased with the results. It’s difficult for a club to make an offer for a player of his caliber. But the transfer window is just getting started, and Griezmann has a market,” Laporta said during the formal unveiling of summer signing Memphis Depay on Thursday, according to Goal.

The Catalans made four acquisitions in the summer of 2021, however due to the club’s high salary bracket, they have yet to register those players. Depay, Sergio Aguero, Emerson, and Eric Garcia are yet to be registered by the Blaugrana, who are aiming to cut their payroll cost by $236 million.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester City in a swap deal that would see Raheem Sterling return to Camp Nou.

In the same press conference, Laporta said, “If things start moving, we’re open to all suggestions since we’re in a sensitive financial situation and we need to balance the books to comply with the league’s financial fair play standards.”

After Messi, Griezmann, who joined Barcelona in 2019, was the team’s finest player last season. The former Atletico Madrid forward scored 20 goals and added 13 assists in 51 games across all competitions. With three goals and four assists in the Copa del Rey, he was a key part of their winning campaign.