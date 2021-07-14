Barcelona’s Lionel Messi has agreed to a five-year contract extension.

Following talks about leaving the Nou Camp, soccer legend Lionel Messi is reportedly signing a new five-year contract with Spanish giants Barcelona.

The contract is said to be a “substantial wage drop” from his previous four-year, $594 million contract, which expired in June. The club was having financial problems, and team president Javier Tebas warned Barca that if they didn’t cut spending to comply with the league’s Financial Fairplay guidelines, they wouldn’t be able to register Messi’s contract.

Last year, he informed then-team president Josep Maria Bartomeu of his desire to quit the club, but the club decided to enforce a contract clause and uphold a $827 million buyout cost, making his exit impossible.

“I felt for sure I was going to leave,” Messi stated, adding that he will decide whether or not to stay at the end of the season.

Joan Laporta took over for Bartomeu after he resigned from his position. Laporta was team president when Messi made his professional debut with the club and had a strong relationship with him. Messi’s choice to stay with the club was said to be influenced by Laporta’s comeback.

Messi, now 34, is still an important element of Barcelona’s offense, scoring 38 goals in 47 games in the 2020-21 season.

Messi won his first Copa America title with Argentina on Saturday, defeating rivals Brazil.