Barcelona’s deadline-day move for $142 million star was difficult, according to Koeman.

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has stated that Antoine Griezmann’s last-minute transfer to Atletico Madrid was a difficult decision.

Barcelona loaned Griezmann to his previous club on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2021, with a mandatory option to acquire him permanently inserted in the contract. Barcelona had a tumultuous summer market, as the club worked to reduce its pay expenditure. Griezmann was the Catalans’ biggest earner following Lionel Messi’s departure.

As a replacement for Griezmann, Barcelona bought Seville’s Luuk de Jong on loan. Griezmann’s permanent sale is projected to net roughly $47 million next summer. Griezmann was signed for about $142 million by Barcelona in 2019, so it would still be a huge loss for the La Liga club.

“It was a b–ch the frustration we had on the last day, with absolutely little time to find a solution.

Griezmann has a lucrative contract, and his departure would aid the club’s financial predicament. That’s why, in a recent interview with the Spanish journal SPORT, I consented to his departure.

Even before Griezmann’s departure, it was reported that Koeman sought a reliable No. 9 and wanted Barcelona to pursue De Jong, but sporting directors Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes were not convinced.

“I had previously spoken to [De Jong] about the prospect of signing him in early August. I needed a different front than what I had, and I immediately thought of him because I am familiar with him. In fact, I was perplexed as to how Barca had never had a forward like Luuk. He’ll bring something new to the table, especially with his aerial game and set-pieces. We may play in a more direct manner with him. Koeman continued, “I’m quite thrilled with his signing.”

In addition, Koeman has stated that he is willing to extending his contract with Barcelona.

“Sure, I’m available. Despite the difficult times in the club today, I am very excited to continue as Barça coach for many years. I believe that, thanks to our decisions, coach and technical staff, Barça has young players [Pedri, Ansu Fati, etc.] with a bright immediate future, and hopefully in three, four, or five years, I will be able to continue as his coach,” the Dutch manager added.