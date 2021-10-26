Barcelona’s $87 million superstar could leave the Camp Nou amid city turmoil, according to reports.

Frenkie de Jong, a midfielder for FC Barcelona, is reportedly being pursued by a few prominent European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window in 2022.

According to Italian daily Calciomercato, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are keeping an eye on de Jong’s situation at Barcelona, where his current contract expires in 2026.

According to ESPN, Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Barcelona next summer, which might help de Jong stay at Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, and Phil Foden are among the greatest midfielders in the Premier League right now.

Silva, on the other hand, is said to be reaching the end of his Man City career, having demanded a transfer last summer. Gundogan, who turned 31 this week, has a contract that expires in 2023. De Bruyne has also been dealing with a number of injuries recently. As a result, now is an excellent time for Manchester City to start thinking about the future, and someone of De Jong’s caliber would be a good fit in Pep Guardiola’s system.

Bayern Munich’s interest in de Jong, on the other hand, is not new. Prior to his move from Ajax to Barcelona in 2019, the Bundesliga champions were interested in signing the gifted midfielder. Last January, the German club tried their luck once more to sign de Jong.

The 24-year-old midfielder cost roughly $87 million to go from Ajax to Camp Nou. De Jong needed some time to adjust to life in Catalonia, but he soon established himself as a regular starter in the center of the pitch for Barcelona, and he had a fantastic 2020-21 season, at least individually.

Last season, De Jong made 51 competitive appearances for Barcelona, scoring seven goals and adding nine assists. He even scored a goal and assisted on two more in the Copa del Rey final, which Barcelona won 4-0 over Athletic Club.

The Dutch international endured a dismal El Classico, as Barcelona lost 2-1 to Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday. De Jong has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, which is a huge setback for Ronald Koeman, whose Barcelona is now in ninth place in the 2021-22 La Liga table.

“F. de Jong, a member of the first team, has a hamstring strain in his right leg. He’s out, and his recovery will determine when he returns “Barcelona sent out a tweet.