Barcelona’s $166 million forward is reportedly considering a move to Newcastle United.

Oft-unused When his contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2022, Ousmane Dembele is rumored to be interested in joining Newcastle United.

The French international’s desire to play in the English Premier League was initially reported by Goal.

Dembele has yet to make an appearance for the club in any competition this season, owing to his contract dispute with Barcelona.

Barcelona reportedly attempted to re-sign Dembele, but talks broke through after his agent refused to reply to any of their offers, which ranged from two to three-year extensions.

Newcastle United is reportedly considering offering Dembele a five-year contract worth €75 million ($87.2 million), paying him roughly €15 million ($17.4 million) each year if he leaves Barcelona.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund took over the club a few weeks ago with a rumored offer of £300 million ($414 million).

Newcastle United has been associated with a number of the game’s greatest names as a result of the club’s recent infusion of wealth.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United, Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, and Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona have all been believed to be on Newcastle United’s transfer want list.

Dembele was bought by Barcelona in August 2017 after a transfer bid of €105 million ($122.1 million) plus add-ons estimated to be approximately €40 million ($46.5 million).

Since arriving at Camp Nou, injury has severely restricted the once-heralded striker, limiting him to just 118 games and 30 goals in all competitions.

However, because to the global pandemic, Barcelona is in terrible financial straits and may not be willing to risk a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

This could indicate that Barcelona will have to cut their losses on Dembele and sell him in the upcoming mid-season transfer window to a team ready to compensate him.

After opening the season with three ties, five losses, and no wins, the Magpies are facing relegation.

Should Newcastle United be able to sign Dembele and other big-name players from their current teams, the Magpies should be able to maintain a feeling of consistency in the future.