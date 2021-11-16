Barcelona will pay a price as Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool player, ‘decides’ on a January transfer.

Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool player, is said to have decided on his future at Barcelona.

The Brazilian departed Anfield for £142 million in January 2018, but things have not gone according to plan since then.

Coutinho spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich, and he has been linked with a move away from the Nou Camp ever since.

The departure of Ronaldo Koeman as manager and the appointment of Xavi has fueled talk that Coutinho could be on the move once more.

Coutinho, according to a new claim in Spanish news site Sport, is willing to battle for his spot at Barcelona and has no plans to leave in the New Year.

Barcelona is ‘concerned’ about having Coutinho’s wage on their books, according to the source, because he is not the club’s greatest earner after many summer departures, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Coutinho has only scored once in nine games for Barcelona this season, and despite wishing to remain at the club beyond January, his long-term future does not look to be at the Nou Camp.

According to the article, Coutinho’s tenure with Barcelona will most certainly come to an end next summer.