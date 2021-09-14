Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich 2021: TV Channel, Kickoff Time, Odds, and How To Watch The Champions League Match

Barcelona hosts Bayern Munich at Nou Camp on Tuesday without its iconic forward Lionel Messi. It will be the team’s first Champions League group stage match since the Argentine superstar joined PSG.

The odds are stacked against Barcelona. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Barcelona is a +230 underdog to pull off the upset. Bayern Munich has a +100 chance of winning the match outright. The chances of the game finishing in a tie are +290.

The game will begin at 3 p.m. ET. With a Paramount+ subscription, viewers can watch the action live.

Bayern Munich, the group’s favorite, crushed Barcelona 8-2 a year ago.

Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman are both classed as doubtful.

Sergio Aguero has a calf ailment, while Sergino Dest has an ankle issue.

Jordi Alba was labeled as questionable, but he will start the game.