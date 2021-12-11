Barcelona Transfer Rumors: Erling Haaland’s Agent Teases a Major Barca Move.

According to his agent, Erling Haaland may depart Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

As Haaland continues to be associated with transfer speculations, Borussia Dortmund could be in for a rough summer. The 21-year-old has long been a target of big-name clubs for obvious reasons.

Mino Raiola, the goal machine’s agent, indicated that his client is finally nearing “the next stage” in his skyrocketing career, with Barcelona among his chosen destinations, three years after the Norwegian’s breakout maiden season with Borussia Dortmund.

“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after,” Raiola previously said of Haaland’s possible transfer to Sport1. “However, there’s a good probability Erling will leave this summer.” “We’ll see.” “He is capable of and willing to take the next step. Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid], Barcelona, and [Manchester] City are the major teams to whom he can transfer. “In the last few years, City has won the championship five times, far more than [Manchester] United,” he continued.

Raiola went on to say that no matter what happens, Haaland’s transfer to a more well-known club will go place as planned, even before the striker arrived at Borussia Dortmund.

“We all knew this step would occur when we came to Dortmund,” the agent emphasized.

This isn’t the first time Raiola has hinted at what his client might face in the future. He said last month that “Haaland enjoys Spain.” Furthermore, following the holiday season, an update on his most likely landing destinations may be released.

“You can’t talk about anything right now, if you want to talk about Christmas,” he remarked of Haaland’s circumstances. “I don’t discuss the stock market.” Haaland enjoys his time in Spain and considers it to be his second home.” “After that, it’s too early to predict where he’ll play next year,” Raiola concluded. It’s also not good.” Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, is ready to fend off big-name teams’ interest. In fact, Sebastian Kehl, the German club’s head of first-team football, joked that he would “bet €100 million” ($112 million) that Haaland would stay.

“Of course, we’re attempting to instill in him the belief that Borussia Dortmund remains a top destination for him and that he can continue to develop here,” Kehl previously told German publication Bild. Perhaps we can still persuade him. For him, we shall battle. We’ll give it our all. Although no decision has been made, I would bet €100 million that he will stay.”