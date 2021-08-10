Barcelona to lose $85 million superstar Lionel Messi due to Manchester United interest, according to reports.

Manchester United is said to be considering a bid for FC Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann, the club’s current highest earner.

According to Spanish outlet TodoFichajes, Manchester United has informed Barcelona of their desire to purchase Griezmann, who will be the second superstar to leave Camp Nou following Lionel Messi’s departure.

Due to Barcelona’s high pay cost, the club was unable to register Messi due to La Liga rules, and as a result, the club was obliged to let the legend depart as a free agent during the ongoing summer transfer window. Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi is expected to undergo medicals in Paris over the next 48 hours. According to ESPN, the French team plans to debut the 34-year-old renowned forward at the Eiffel Tower in the coming days.

After Messi’s departure, Barcelona played Juventus in a pre-season friendly match on Sunday. Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, and Riqui Puig scored for the Catalans, who won 3-0.

Manchester United is fully aware of Barcelona’s financial predicament, and the Red Devils are hoping to take advantage of it in order to sign Griezmann, who makes roughly $42 million per year. In recent weeks, he has been linked with a move away from Barcelona on several occasions. Griezmann was expected to be used in a swap deal to bring Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez to Camp Nou, according to reports. The transfer will be tough, though, because the Catalans have at least two new signings to register with La Liga — Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Griezmann has requested his representatives to explore for another club ahead of the 2021-22 season, according to the TodoFichajes source, because his future at Barcelona is uncertain.

Griezmann, who transferred from Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou in 2019, is valued at $85 million by Barcelona, according to Spanish source Marca.com.

Manchester United’s attack has already been improved by the addition of Jadon Sancho. However, with Marcus Rashford set to miss a significant amount of time after undergoing shoulder surgery to address a long-standing ailment, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add another attacker to his team. Especially after going trophy-less the previous season.