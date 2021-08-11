Barcelona Teases Lionel Messi’s Potential Replacement’s Return.

A returning Barcelona rising star may be able to fill the vacuum left by Lionel Messi.

Following a reportedly successful rehabilitation, Barcelona’s Ansu Fati has already resumed “light training” with the senior team ahead of the upcoming La Liga season, according to Football Espana.

Fati has been out for nine months after suffering a catastrophic knee ligament injury in November 2020 and refusing surgery.

The 18-year-old has instead undergone a series of surgical procedures.

According to a previous source, the young prodigy was anticipated to return to play several weeks before the start of the season after being cleared by Barcelona medics to participate in pre-season training, which began on July 12.

Due to an extended rehabilitation program in Madrid, his comeback was pushed back, but the prolific striker was expected to be “back in first-team action in September,” according to the source.

Barcelona, on the other hand, has provided fans with a ray of hope as the club posted a short video clip of a healthy Fati practicing some football drills.

Fati had long been touted as a potential Barcelona star, and with Lionel Messi out of the picture, the youngster is one of the club’s new faces this season, according to Marca.

There have been a slew of starlets who have made an impression in their first season at Barcelona, but Fati has emerged as the favorite to follow in Messi’s footsteps.

In reality, the Argentine bestowed the honor upon him.

In 2019, Messi remarked of Fati, “I truly like him and I try to help and support him.” “I’d prefer them [Barcelona] to ease him in gently, as they did with me when I first started, taking things slowly and without putting too much pressure on him.”

Fati made an immediate impact in his first season with the senior club, scoring eight goals in 29 games across all competitions.

Fati’s outstanding season has led Barcelona to sign him to a long-term contract.

In September of last year, the Catalans signed a new long-term contract with him that included a massive €400 million ($468 million) buy-out provision.

Fati’s contract with Barcelona was slated to expire in two years prior to the new terms.

The forward has signed a contract that will keep him at Camp Nou until 2024.