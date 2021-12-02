Barcelona Team News: Catalans Suffer Setback Ahead Of Crucial UCL Match With Bayern Munich

In a big setback for FC Barcelona, attacker Ansu Fati could miss their UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich next Wednesday (Dec. 8).

Fati is now sidelined with a hamstring strain on his left leg after an injury-plagued season in 2021-22. According to the Spanish publication Marca, he was unable to workout on Wednesday.

According to Football Espana, the young star is working hard to return in time for the important game against Bayern Munich, but it appears unlikely that he will be fully healthy by next week. Barcelona’s forthcoming encounter against Bayern Munich is a must-win for the Catalan club, who have only seven points from five group games thus far.

Fati has already had a couple injuries during the ongoing campaign. He had previously missed a couple games due to Mensical Laceration and then a knee injury. The Spaniard is out until December 7, and he will miss four additional games during that time.

Fati has only made a few appearances for Barcelona, but he has impressed on every occasion he has taken the field. In the 2021-22 season, the 19-year-old scored four goals and added an assist in eight games for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Sergio Roberto will miss Barcelona’s match against Bayern Munich, which is a must-win tie for the five-time winners.

According to the Marca source, the versatile midfielder will have surgery on the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. He is being treated in Turku, Finland, by Dr. Lasse Lempainen, who previously operated on Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona fired Ronald Koeman as head coach after a terrible start to the 2021-22 season, replacing him with Xavi, the club’s former captain. The Catalans have improved their performance since his arrival.

Barcelona has now gone three games without losing, with two victories and a goalless draw. They won 1-0 and 3-1 over Espanyol and Villarreal, respectively, in La Liga. This is the first time the Camp Nou side has won two consecutive league games in the 2021-22 season, and the win over Villarreal was their first away win of the season.

Barcelona will play Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday before facing Bayern Munich. Barcelona is presently sixth in the league position with 23 points from 14 games.