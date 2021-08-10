Barcelona suffers an early setback as their star forward is sidelined for ten weeks before the start of the new season.

Sergio Aguero, FC Barcelona’s new addition, has been declared out for at least 10 weeks, putting the team’s 2021-22 season in jeopardy.

Aguero, who joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City this summer, has a calf injury that will prevent him from making his first game for the Catalans when the new season begins this weekend.

In June, Aguero began training with Barcelona’s first-team at the Ciutat Esportiva after winning the Copa America with Lionel Messi’s Argentina. According to Barcelona’s official website, the star forward has a tendon injury in his right calf.

Aguero, who was given the No. 19 shirt by Barcelona, has yet to be legally registered due to the Catalans’ financial difficulties, which have seen fellow countryman Lionel Messi leave Camp Nou in traumatic circumstances. Because he is anticipated to remain out of action until the middle of October, the former Atlteico Madrid attacker will not have to wait long to make his competitive debut for his new team.

Aguero, widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, may miss up to nine domestic matches for Barcelona in the 2021-22 season. He’ll also be missing for the start of the 2021-22 Champions League group stage, as Barcelona looks to win big titles without club great Lionel Messi.

Real Sociedad, Athletic Club, Getafe, Sevilla, Granada, Cadiz, Levante, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia are among the teams Aguero is anticipated to miss in La Liga. The former Manchester City legend may be fit enough to play in the first Clasico against Real Madrid on Oct. 24, but he will be severely lacking in match fitness and sharpness.

Injury layoffs have become a frequent occurrence for the 33-year-old Aguero, who missed 17 games for Manchester City in his final season at the Etihad Stadium after missing 24 the previous season due to muscle and knee injuries.

Barcelona faced Juventus in a pre-season friendly on Sunday, and it was their first game without Messi. Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, and Riqui Puig scored for the La Liga giants, who won the game 3-0.