Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is set to leave the club; Manchester United and Chelsea are expected to pursue him.

Antoine Griezmann’s time at Camp Nou may be drawing to a close sooner than anyone expected.

Barcelona is considering moving Griezmann to make room for a new Lionel Messi deal and to officially add Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero to the payroll, according to the International Business Times.

Barcelona has been concerned about Messi’s contract with his long-time club.

While it is assumed that Messi will remain at Camp Nou, there are several moving factors that might result in the Argentinian being transferred to another team.

Griezmann’s contract may have grown a little bit simpler to shed thanks to recent circumstances.

Griezmann is reportedly open to leaving Barcelona this summer and rejoining his previous club, Atletico Madrid, according to sources.

After five excellent years with Atletico Madrid, the 30-year-old striker from France was offered a hefty €120 million ($166.9 million) deal to join Barcelona in 2019, making him the fifth-most expensive transfer of all time.

Griezmann has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United, and league champions Manchester City, with all three English Premier League clubs eager to improve their squads ahead of a strong finish to the season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are currently discussing a player exchange involving Griezmann and Saul Niguez.

Liverpool was rumored to be interested in Saul, but they were unable to match Atletico Madrid’s €50 million ($59 million) asking price, allowing Barcelona to make a bid.

Griezmann’s brief stay at Barcelona was disappointing since he consistently underperformed when given the chance to play.

Griezmann only scored 22 goals in 71 games in all competitions, a far cry from the goal-scoring machine he was with Atletico Madrid.

Once Griezmann’s deal is offloaded, Barcelona will have more financial breathing room and will be able to sign Messi to a new contract.