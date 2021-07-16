Barcelona star didn’t realize he was on the verge of leaving Camp Nou, according to reports.

Antoine Griezmann is said to be upset that FC Barcelona failed to inform him that they were planning to hold talks with his previous club Atletico Madrid over his future this summer.

According to Spanish media outlet RMC Sport, Griezmann learned that he may be leaving Barcelona as part of a swap deal that would bring Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou.

As a result, there was a lot of anxiety, and Barcelona knew it would be difficult to close the transaction.

Barcelona is now attempting to cut its pay bill in order to secure a new contract for Lionel Messi. Griezmann is now the highest earner, as Messi has already agreed a new contract with a lower wage, making his departure from Barcelona even more obvious.

Griezmann, enraged, has asked that Barcelona pay the wage drop he would have to make if he signed for Atletico Madrid, according to football website Football Espana. Despite the tension, Barcelona has planned a meeting with Niguez’s agents for Friday to finalize the agreement, according to the newspaper.

Griezmann, who joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, was the Catalans’ greatest player after captain Lionel Messi last season. The French star scored 20 goals and added 13 assists in 51 games across all competitions. Thirteen of the 20 goals were scored in La Liga. With three goals and four assists in the Copa del Rey, he was a key part of their winning campaign.

Griezmann is “extremely essential” to Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman, according to a recent interview.

The coach stated, “[Antoine] Griezmann is really crucial for me.” “He’s been a fantastic purchase for Barcelona and has already proven his worth. He’s done well and is an excellent player. But, I say, I have no idea who will make the decisions.”

Griezmann, a member of the France national team that won the 2018 World Cup, has 35 goals in 99 competitive appearances for Barcelona.