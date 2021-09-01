Barcelona Signs Europa League Star As Griezmann Returns To Atletico Madrid On Deadline Day

Luuk de Jong of Seville was recruited on loan by FC Barcelona on Tuesday to replace Antoine Griezmann, who returned to Atletico Madrid.

Griezmann has signed a season-long loan agreement with Atletico Madrid worth $12 million. According to Barcelona’s official announcement, his contract includes a mandatory permanent transfer clause.

“FC Barcelona thanks Antoine Griezmann for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of luck in the future,” the Catalans stated in a statement. Griezmann, who joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019, made 102 competitive games for the Catalans, scoring 35 goals and providing 17 assists.

Griezmann’s wages will be paid in full, and the Wanda Metropolitano side will sign him permanently next summer for a fee of roughly $47 million, according to ESPN.

Barcelona agreed to a loan deal for Seville striker de Jong until June 30, 2022 on the final day of the summer transfer market in 2021 (Tuesday). In a statement, the Camp Nou club also stated that it will pay the player’s entire salary, with the option to extend the contract.

De Jong played with Seville for two seasons, tallying 19 goals and five assists in 94 matches in all competitions. He was instrumental in Seville’s Europa League victory in the 2019-20 season. He scored three goals in the competition, including a brace in the final against Inter Milan, which helped Spain win 3-2.

Even before Griezmann’s departure, it’s believed that head coach Ronald Koeman desired a reliable No. 9 and wanted Barcelona to pursue de Jong, but sporting directors Mateu Alemany and Ramon Planes were skeptical.

However, as the transfer window closed on Tuesday, the Catalans began talks with Seville in an attempt to add depth to their team after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Barcelona was obliged to sell Griezmann, whose annual salary is estimated to be approximately $25 million, because to their financial difficulties.

Griezmann was reportedly wanted by Barcelona in a trade deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, but the deal fell through, and Niguez eventually joined Chelsea on loan for the 2021-22 season.