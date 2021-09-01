Barcelona should serve as a warning, not an excuse, to Liverpool and FSG.

As another transfer window closes, the analysis of who were the winners and losers begins.

For some time, Liverpool’s transfer strategy has been criticized by some sections of the fan base, with the dreaded word “net spend” dominating social media discourse, with the idea of spending significantly less than your rivals, many of whom you have outperformed on the field, being distasteful to some.

However, there are legitimate concerns about FSG’s investment strategy in Liverpool’s playing roster, with the club opting to sit out the summer window after completing their lone item of business, the £36 million purchase of 22-year-old Frenchman Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

With the purchase of Konate, Liverpool addressed a need, particularly given his age profile, and all the murmurs within Anfield since his arrival appear to indicate that big things are in store for him, even if he has yet to make his Premier League debut for the Reds.

However, despite being connected with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Jonathan David, Saul Niguez, Houssem Aouar, and Jarrod Bowen during the summer, Liverpool have yet to add to their team.

Due to the emergence of Harvey Elliott, Liverpool will have to leave experienced players out of the Champions League team.

Given the contract renewals of Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Alisson Becker, and Jordan Henderson, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp may believe he has all the pieces he requires. But, after finishing third last season, a remarkable achievement given the injuries that befell Klopp and his team, the Reds have fallen behind their rivals, with Manchester City returning to form and adding Jack Grealish, and Manchester United finally looking like genuine title contenders thanks to the additions of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane.

FSG is known for their financial savvy, especially in the transfer market, and it is this attitude that has helped them win the 2019 Champions League and the 2020 Premier League. Apart from the significant expenditures on Van Dijk and Alisson, both of which were funded by reinvesting Philippe Coutinho’s money when Barcelona paid £142 million for his services back. “The summary has come to an end.”