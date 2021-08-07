Barcelona sets a high price tag on Arsenal’s target goalkeeper, according to reports.

Norberto Murara Neto appears to be on his way out of Camp Nou, and Barcelona is willing to let him go.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been heavily linked with Arsenal. According to the most recent Neto rumors, Barcelona has finally released the figures if the Gunner wishes to sign him.

They’d have to part with £12.7 million ($17.7 million) to get rid of the Brazilian. As a result, the ball is now in Arsenal’s hands.

Barcelona appears to be receptive to the prospect of trading Neto, which would allow Iaki Pea to take over as the Blaugrana’s premier shot-stopper.

Barca’s asking price is considered excessive, and Arsenal is likely to try to negotiate a lesser price.

Neto fascinates head coach Mikel Arteta, who would love to have him at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Neto is estimated to be valued GBP 5.09 million ($7 million) by Transfermarkt. However, knowing that Arsenal and a few other clubs are interested in signing the Brazilian, raising the price could be a ruse to entice a more than fair monetary exchange.

Arsenal is interested in Neto, but they are unlikely to be able to meet the Catalan giants’ hefty asking price.

Villareal and Everton are two more clubs that have been linked with Neto.

El Sumbarino Amarillo is interested, but desires a loan with a buyout option, according to reports.

Everton were also linked with the 32-year-old, although the links may have faded after Everton acquired Asmir Begovic to replace Jordan Pickford as a backup next season.