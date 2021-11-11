Barcelona rumors: Xavi wants an attacker who is comparable to both Messi and Ronaldo.

Xavi Hernandez, the new manager of Barcelona, is not wasting any time in putting his stamp on the club.

Xavi is apparently assessing what he can do to improve his existing squad after reportedly laying out his set of rules as the new Barcelona manager.

Barcelona attacker Francisco Trincao, who is now on loan at English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, is one of the prospective reinforcements identified by the Barca manager, according to Spanish publication Marca, citing Record.

According to the article, Xavi has already “asked” Barcelona’s technical staff to pursue Trincao because he plans to use natural wingers to “play with wide open ends to create more space on the field.”

Due to injuries, Ousmane Dembele has been unreliable, while Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay are natural strikers rather than wingers.

Xavi also knows that bringing in a player who can fill that position is a “absolute requirement,” and the “solution” being explored at the moment is the return of Trincao, maybe in the January transfer window.

The Wolves signed the 21-year-old on a season-long loan contract this summer. This means Barcelona will have to wait until June 30 to begin discussions with the English team.

Trincao has been “an crucial piece” in Bruno Lage’s system at Wolves, according to the source, and Barca may have a lot of convincing to do.

Indeed, Trincao’s return may not be as straightforward as it appears, with Wolves technical director Scott Sellar already stating that the teenager has long been a target for the club.

In a statement, Sellar said of Trincao, “We’ve studied him a lot, especially over the last couple of months, so he’s been on our radar for quite a time.”

“He has a lot of talent, as evidenced by his signing for Barcelona from Braga. He’s 21 years old and has a lot of La Liga experience, so we believe he’s ready for the Premier League.” Trincao, who has been compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, has yet to comment on his prospective return to Barcelona sooner than expected.

At this time, the one certainty is that he wants to win with the Wolves.

Before the season began, Trincao told Wolves' official website, "I'm looking forward to winning games here." "I'm here to help the squad as a player, so I'm here to perform my job, to work hard every day, every training session, and to.