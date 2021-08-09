Barcelona Rumors: With one major decision, Barcelona might still re-sign Lionel Messi.

Barcelona may yet have a chance to reclaim Lionel Messi.

The unthinkable had just happened at Camp Nou, as Messi announced his departure from Barcelona, the club where he had spent almost 20 years.

Barca argued that prolonging Messi’s contract was not possible due to budgetary constraints.

However, La Liga president Javier Tebas told La Vanguardia on Sunday that an offer was made to Barcelona last month in order to help the club with its financial problems.

Tebas and his representatives met with Barcelona executives, including club president Joan Laporta, for a “dinner” on “July 14.” At the meeting, Tebas and his representatives “discussed and delivered” the contents of the “CVC agreement” to Barca, according to Tebas.

To put things in perspective, the agreement secured €2.7 billion ($3.18 billion) in investment into La Liga, of which “15 percent” may be utilized as a budget for player recruitment and salaries.

As a result, Barcelona would have received an additional €40 million ($47.06 million), a sum that could be crucial in re-signing Messi, according to the article.

Tebas revealed at the time that Barcelona had “abundant enthusiasm” about extending Messi’s contract. But, according to the source, it was Laporta’s abrupt shift in opinion on the subject that caused the arrangement to fall apart, not the difficulties identified by the “Financial Fair Play.”

Despite what Tebas claimed, Laporta stated at a press conference on Friday that Barcelona had done everything possible to keep Messi. However, due to the club’s present financial situation and La Liga laws, they were unable to reach an agreement because it was simply “impossible.” “Renewing Messi carried certain dangers, but we cannot put the club in more danger,” Laporta told reporters, including CNN. “You have to set your emotions aside and look at the numbers with a dispassionate brain. We wanted La Liga to be more adaptable, but this is no justification. We knew the regulations, and what the previous board left us with makes it all impossible.” “The club is above everything, even the finest player in the world.” Messi, on the other hand, has already said his goodbyes in an emotional press conference on Sunday. While declaring his Barcelona departure, the Argentine was in tears, confessing he didn’t want to leave.

The 34-year-old has been linked with a surprise move to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain, with the club optimistic of completing a deal soon.