Barcelona Rumors: The Catalan club has officially moved on from Lionel Messi and has appointed a new number ten.

Barcelona appears to have moved on from Lionel Messi, as the team has chosen a new No. 10 to replace him.

Messi’s sudden exit left the entire Camp Nou saddened. The Catalans, on the other hand, are well aware that they must be able to come together and go on.

According to ESPN Deportes’ Jordi Blanco, this appears to be the case in Barcelona right now, with the club appointing Philippe Coutinho to inherit Messi’s famed No. 10 shirt.

Many have questioned why the Argentine has chosen to wear the number 30 at Paris Saint-Germain, despite Neymar apparently offering the number 10 to his former Barcelona teammate.

Messi has yet to explain the true reason for the abrupt move, but one thing is certain: the six-time Ballon d’Or winner desired to return to one of his previous numbers–19 or 30–at the time.

With a match versus Real Sociedad, Barcelona has officially started their next La Liga season in 2021-22.

Barca did not suffer without Messi, contrary to popular belief. In fact, the club dominated its opponents throughout the majority of the game.

After the game, Barcelona veteran Gerard Pique was asked about the club’s season opener without Lionel Messi.

Pique believes Barca lacks the “talent” it had when Messi was around, but he remains optimistic about the squad’s unity and competitiveness.

After Barcelona’s 4-2 win over Real Sociedad, Pique told Movistar, “I don’t have to explain what Leo [Messi] represents, we all know.” “He is the most important player in the history of both this club and football. But all things must pass, and we must continue.”

“I believe we are at a good level, and we will be extremely competitive,” he added.

“I have no doubt that we will battle for all of the prizes until the very end. True, Leo’s absence means we may lack some of the brilliance we had previously. However, the team has demonstrated that we are all in this together. I believe we will have a good time this year.”

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, on the other hand, stated before the game that his team “must not live in the past.”

Despite the absence of Messi, Koeman was “delighted” to see fresh faces, particularly Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite, rise up for his club.

In a post-match interview with Marca, Koeman observed, “He [Depay] played a terrific game and gave a great assist.” “He has a habit of doing things.

“I believe he [Braithwaite] exemplifies a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.