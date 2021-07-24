Barcelona Rumors: Messi’s Favorite ‘Successor’ Is Set To Make His Debut In September – Source

A Barcelona emerging prospect, who has been tipped to follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps, could return to the team this season.

Ansu Fati’s incredible season with Barcelona was cut short in November 2020 due to a severe knee injury. Despite missing practically the whole previous season, the striker is expected to return in the near future.

Fati has allegedly been working on his full recovery in recent weeks, after being cleared by Barcelona doctors to participate in pre-season training, which began on July 12. According to Sport, the prolific attacker is expected to return to first-team action in September.

Fati is supposed to have returned to Barcelona after completing his “rehabilitation treatment” in Madrid. He could appear in Barca’s Saturday friendly against Girona, but there is no guarantee he will play, according to the report.

Barcelona intends to keep Fati’s recuperation going until Wednesday, when the club departs for a training camp in Germany. The 18-year-old will then return to Madrid for his “double sessions under the orders of a personal trainer,” with a goal date of “next month” for his return to Barcelona for first-team training.

If all goes well in the next “three weeks,” Barca may begin “the countdown” to Fati’s eligibility to feature in the team’s games this season.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman expressed his condolences for Fati’s injury, but hinted that the teenager will return for the 2021-22 season.

In May, Koeman observed of Fati, “Five or six months is a long period.” “The most important thing is that he recovers, that he gets well, and that he returns to us.”

He continued, “It’s too bad it’ll just be for next season.” “It’s crucial that we’re missing a player like him, but what matters most is that he recovers quickly and returns to play.”

Fati is regarded as one of Barcelona’s most promising young talents. However, it was during his first season with the senior team that he became the favorite to succeed Messi, an honor bestowed upon him by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner himself.

In 2019, Messi remarked of Fati, “I truly like him and I try to help and support him.” “I’d prefer them [Barcelona] to ease him in gently, as they did with me when I first started, taking things slowly and without putting too much pressure on him.”