Barcelona Rumors: Lionel Messi’s Successor Is Set To Play In The Club’s Next La Liga Match.

Barcelona’s new number ten might be back at Camp Nou in a matter of days.

Barcelona teased the return of phenomenal attacker Ansu Fati following Lionel Messi’s departure.

Fati has made a full recovery and is back in training. As a result, the kid might make his first appearance since November 2020 when Barcelona hosts Granada at Camp Nou on September 20, according to Spanish publication Diario Sport.

According to the source, Barcelona’s medical team is not only hopeful, but also “expecting” Fati to be cleared and able to play again on the specified day.

Fati has been working with a physiotherapist while simultaneously participating in first-team training, according to the article.

Before the summer, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman revealed that the club had yearned for Fati’s return and confirmed that the teen prodigy will be returning “next season.”

In May, Koeman said of Fati, “The most important thing is that he’ll recover, that he’ll get well, and that he’ll be with us.”

He continued, “It’s too bad it’ll just be for next season.” “It’s crucial that we’re missing a player like him, but what matters most is that he recovers quickly and returns to play.”

Fati is one of the young Barcelona players that has made an impression on the senior team. The 18-year-old had been on a roll prior to his knee injury last year, scoring five goals in ten games across all competitions.

Barca gave Fati the legendary no. 10 shirt, which was last worn by the club’s former superstar Messi, as a result of his outstanding performances.

Initially, Barcelona had determined that no player would be allowed to wear the renowned number as a tribute to the Argentine’s legacy.

According to ESPN, the La Liga regulation requiring first-team players to wear numbers 1 to 25 made it impossible.

Fati had long been the frontrunner to succeed Messi in Barcelona before receiving the no. 10 shirt, an honor bestowed upon him by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner himself.

In 2019, Messi remarked of Fati, “I truly like him and I try to help and support him.” “I’d prefer them [Barcelona] to ease him in gently, as they did with me when I first started, taking things slowly and without putting too much pressure on him.”