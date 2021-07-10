Barcelona rumors: Koeman may have hinted at who could leave between Messi and Griezmann.

The Barcelona manager has spoken about Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann’s futures at the club.

According to speculations circulating in the sport, Barcelona has yet to sign new contracts with Messi and Griezmann. The former is now a free agent after his contract expired at the end of June, while the latter is connected with a move despite having a three-year contract remaining.

Barca manager Ronald Koeman revealed the pair’s status, admitting that Messi’s contract renewal remains a “essential priority.”

Koeman recently informed reporters, including Sport, that he will rely on all of the players in his squad. “I’ll have to accept any incomings or outgoings if there are any. These are decisions that the club will have to make. There’s still plenty of time to see who remains and who goes. But it’s apparent that Messi’s rejuvenation is a top priority.”

In the case of Griezmann, Koeman “insisted” that making a choice is beyond his authority. However, the Dutchman emphasized that the “most important thing” for now is to keep Messi.

The coach stated, “[Antoine] Griezmann is really crucial for me.” “He’s been a fantastic purchase for Barcelona and has already proven his worth. He’s done well and is an excellent player. But, I say, I have no idea who will make the decisions.”

He stated, “The most essential thing is for Leo [Messi] to sign a new deal.” “He is the club’s future, and we must do everything possible to persuade him to sign.”

According to previous rumors, Barcelona’s inability to extend Messi’s contract is due to the club’s financial difficulties.

Despite the roadblocks, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is optimistic that an agreement can be reached sooner rather than later, something Koeman believes as well.

“You have to be concerned when everything is not right, and I have faith in the president [Laporta] to resolve this issue,” Koeman said of Messi’s condition to Mundo Deportivo. “Keeping the best player in the world is critical for the team and the league. Everyone must put up an effort in this situation.”

He said, "Laporta told me to stay cool, that they are working on the matter, and that we are convinced that he [Messi] will be there for a few more years." "Knowing which players you'll have is crucial; we know there's a limit, and we're in the.