Barcelona rumors claim that the manager has distanced himself from the club and its fans after making venomous remarks.

In the dressing room and with the supporters, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman continues to create his own problems.

The Dutch manager singled out 19-year-old midfielder Nico Gonzalez in the post-match conference after his side lost 0-2 to Atletico Madrid, according to Javier Miguel of AS.com.

Gonzalez irritated Koeman by enabling Thomas Lemar to score the game’s first goal in their La Liga showdown this past weekend.

“When we lost the ball, you can’t leave such much room. We have to follow the marking in midfield, Nico [Gonzalez] left [Thomas] Lemar,” Koeman stated, as published by AS.com.

“Perhaps that’s why he understands why we sometimes play with three central [players].” You must follow the man in the middle of the field, and if they have depth, even more so. It’s already complicated because of the 1-0 [deficit].”

Miguel also stated that a “key player” at the club went to speak with Gonzalez and express his support for him.

“Nico [Gonzalez] privately admitted that he was perplexed on that exact play where [Thomas] Lemar scored the goal, but he is obviously in the learning process and these are circumstances that he will have to correct throughout his career,” Miguel wrote.

Understandably, Koeman’s statements on what occurred to the young player sparked backlash on social media.

Muhammad Butt, the main writer for Squawka Football, called Koeman’s comments “disgraceful.”

Despite the fact that Koeman appears to be in hot water as a result of his comments, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed any reports that the Dutch manager will be fired ahead of the club’s match against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona fans have been harsh in their assessments of Koeman’s managerial abilities, particularly after the club lost both of its UEFA Champions League matches, putting them in danger of missing the knockout rounds for the first time in two decades.

With Laporta’s public support for Koeman, Barcelona fans and players will have to put up with a few more of the Dutchman’s antics until everything comes to a head down the road.