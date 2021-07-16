Barcelona rumors claim that the club is hoping to restart contract talks with the ‘new Pogba.’

A Barcelona youngster has yet to earn a place in the senior squad.

Just as it appeared like Barcelona was on the verge of re-signing Ilaix Moriba, the situation between the two parties has turned sour.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Moriba and his representatives have not been cooperative in the talks, but Barca sporting director Mateu Alemany is “ready to re-open negotiations” in the hopes of ending the “unfortunate stand-off.”

The “ideal outcome” is for Moriba’s contract with Barcelona to be renewed. The club, on the other hand, was “surprised” by Moriba’s agents’ attitude, given that the youngster had not been following the team’s regulations, according to the article.

Currently, Barcelona has decided to postpone Moriba’s return to the first team next season, instead instructing him to practice with the Barca B squad until the dust settles.

The agents for Moriba, on the other hand, believe Barcelona’s current offer does not reflect their client’s genuine worth. According to the article, all parties will “look to meet in the coming days” in an attempt to “restart from scratch.”

Moriba’s representatives have yet to comment on the situation, although his father Mamady previously stated that he hopes his son may follow in Lionel Messi’s footsteps at Barcelona.

Mamady told Sport earlier this year, “I hope Ilaix never leaves [Barcelona] and can be an example for the future generation at La Masia.” “I want youngsters who are on the fence about staying to visit Ilaix and make the decision to stay. It occurred to [Lionel] Messi, [Andres] Iniesta, [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi [Hernandez], and a slew of other players. I hope he’ll be able to stay at Barca indefinitely.”

In the meantime, Moriba sees himself flourishing in Camp Nou for the rest of his career.

After Barcelona’s win over Getafe in April, Moriba commented, “I am living a dream and I hope it never ends.” “We rely on ourselves, and we must attend all of the games in the same manner.”

He continued, “There are excellent vibes in the [Barcelona] dressing room, and that is reflected in the results you are seeing.”

In his first season with the senior team, Moriba made a positive impact on Ronald Koeman’s side.

This past season, the Barca debutant scored one goal and added two assists, and he became one of Messi’s co-attacking partners.

His excellent form has earned him the nickname “New Paul Pogba.”