Barcelona rumors claim that the Catalan club will move mountains to send their most valuable signing to Arsenal.

Barcelona is well aware that in order to sign players in the forthcoming transfer window, the club must be able to solve its finances.

Barcelona has yet to discover a player who can truly fill Lionel Messi’s shoes since his departure.

The Catalans have a chance to sign one in the January transfer window, but they’ll have to sell some high-earning players from their present roster. Philippe Coutinho is one of them.

Coutinho is still the highest-paid Barcelona player, having moved from Liverpool for a record fee in 2018.

Barca is willing to let him go after many campaigns in which he failed to make a significant impression, according to Sport Witness, which provided a screenshot from Sport’s printed edition of the story.

Coutinho’s agents are aware of the “seriousness” of the situation, as well as Barcelona’s “imperative necessity” to sell him away next month, according to the report.

According to the report, Barcelona’s sporting director Mateu Alemany is already in touch with Coutinho’s representatives Giuliano Bertolucci and Kia Joorabchian, who has ties to English Premier League team Arsenal.

According to the report, Barcelona and Arsenal are currently “working” on a prospective deal, with the Gunners reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian to bolster their midfield.

“There is time and a lot of propensity for all parties to achieve an agreement.” It won’t be easy because the teams will have to invest a lot of money, but everyone agrees that Coutinho could bring in a lot more money there than he does here,” the story stated.

It was also stated that Barcelona’s current objective is to save half of Coutinho’s salary, and that the club will “put all the facilities in the world” to allow him to depart on loan with or without a purchase option.

Coutinho’s representatives are also “handling interest” from other big-name clubs around Europe, according to Spanish site Mundo Deportivo.

A return to Liverpool is also being examined, according to the source, as are other Premier League clubs like as Everton and Newcastle United, as well as reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Coutinho has never been able to replicate his incredible 2016-17 season with Liverpool.

In 16 appearances for Barcelona this season, he has not provided a single assist and has only scored two goals.