Barcelona rumors claim that Laporta is secretly pursuing the striker who matched Lionel Messi’s most recent goal feat.

Barcelona could have been planning a spectacular move all along.

Barcelona is aiming to add depth to its assault following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

According to Spanish source Marca, a number of names have been connected with a move to Camp Nou, including Porto FC forward Luis Diaz.

Despite the financial difficulties, Barca president Joan Laporta is reportedly “working behind the scenes” on the prospective transfer of some “reinforcements,” including Diaz, according to the article.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding at Porto, according to the source, and Barcelona isn’t the only club keeping an eye on him.

Diaz’s transfer is expected to cost a “quite affordable €30 million ($35 million),” according to Laporta, therefore the Catalans will continue to chase him.

Apart from Barcelona, English Premier League clubs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Diaz, with the latter alleged to have been tracking him “for years.”

Diaz’s representatives have yet to comment on the current link-up with Barcelona, but his agent, Carlos Van Strahalen, is already open to the possibility of having to discuss his future transfer.

“Clearly, the clubs’ interest has intensified as a result of Luis [Diaz’s] fantastic Copa América performance, but there is currently nothing solid, and the player continues to enjoy his holidays with his family and friends,” Van Strahalen stated in July.

“Several teams have been closely tracking Luis’s progress since before the Copa, thanks to the good stats he has registered in his two seasons in Portugal, but it is no secret that interest has intensified since the competition, although they have been simply approaches,” he stated. “At the moment, I know nothing about Barcelona.”

Diaz’s excellent form in club football is likely to be noticed by clubs throughout Europe’s top five leagues.

He has a fantastic tally of five goals and one assist in his seven Liga Bwin appearances thus far this season.

What’s more intriguing is that many people have been praising Diaz in recent months due of his outstanding performance in this year’s Copa America competition.

To put it in perspective, Diaz finished the famous South American football competition with the same four goals as Messi.