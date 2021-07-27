Barcelona rumors: Brazilian midfielder reveals details of his ‘dismissal’ for being unprofessional.

A former Barcelona midfielder has expressed his dissatisfaction with the club’s decision to dismiss him from the squad.

In his first season at Barcelona, Matheus Fernandes only played 17 minutes.

Furthermore, he was never presented by the club, and the Catalans chose to release him on June 29.

Fernandes recently revealed how things went down, claiming that Barcelona handled his departure improperly.

In reality, the Brazilian is still upset because he believes the club has no regard for him.

“I didn’t know, and I couldn’t believe it when [Barcelona] told me,” Fernandes told Globoesporte. “I was at home with my wife when I got a message from the club asking if I shared the same email address. I confirmed it, and then I got it.”

He said, “I didn’t comprehend it, so I emailed it to my manager and lawyer.” “They said it was because of my dismissal. After some time had gone, my name was mentioned in the press. They didn’t call to say ‘hello’ or ‘goodbye,’ they didn’t even call to say ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye.'”

“I’ve always wanted to play for Barcelona since I was a kid. They didn’t treat me like a footballer when I arrived.”

Fernandes went on to say that he told the Barcelona director about his feelings.

Regardless of how vital he is to the squad, the 23-year-old deserved to be treated as a professional player.

The midfielder stated, “I informed the director that he didn’t treat me like a professional Barcelona player.” “I wanted to be treated like a Barcelona player,” he said. I didn’t have a presentation like the other signings. I was irritated. I thought one thing from the outside, but when I went there, they treated me differently.”

In the end, Fernandes returned to Palmeiras after leaving Barcelona on a free transfer.

Apart from Fernandes, former Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo was also dissatisfied with the club’s treatment of him.

Todibo, like Fernandes, was seen as a marginal player at Barca. He was loaned out on a regular basis before being moved to Nice in Ligue 1.

Barcelona is “bogus” in real life, according to Todibo, because it does not keep its promises to some players, including him.

In March, Todibo told Spanish daily L’Equipe, “The presentation at Barcelona is lunacy, but I just played five games, it’s bogus in real life.”

"[Eric] Abidal regarded me as a replacement for [Gerard] Piqué," he said.