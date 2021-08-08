Barcelona Rumors: Barcelona’s ‘New Pogba’ Could End Up Looking Like Lionel Messi – Report

According to a source, another Barcelona player, after Lionel Messi, is on the verge of leaving Camp Nou.

While Barcelona mourns Messi’s leaving, Ilaix Moriba, one of the team’s newest breakout talents, has yet to commit to the club.

Following Moriba’s outstanding maiden season with the senior team, Barca has been negotiating on new conditions for the midfielder. However, both parties have yet to reach an agreement. As a result, the Catalans have given up and anticipate the teenager to leave this summer, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.

Moriba’s current contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2022, and the club is urging him to extend it or risk losing him for free the following year. According to the source, it has been “10 days” since Barca delivered an offer to Moriba’s agents, and the team has yet to receive a response.

Barcelona is apparently assuming that Moriba does not want to extend his stay with the club and has decided to move him before the transfer window shuts. According to the source, the 18-year-old has already been demoted to the Barca B team and will remain there until his contract status is resolved.

Despite speculations to the contrary, Moriba stated that he intends to remain a Barcelona player till the conclusion of his career.

After Barcelona’s win over Getafe in April, Moriba commented, “I am living a dream and I hope it never ends.” “We rely on ourselves, and we must attend all of the games in the same manner.”

He continued, “There are excellent vibes in the [Barcelona] dressing room, and that is reflected in the results you are seeing.”

Last season, Moriba appeared in 15 games for Barcelona in all competitions. He scored one goal and added two assists in the process.

He rose to prominence as one of Messi’s attacking teammates, and his midfield abilities earned him the moniker “new Paul Pogba.”

Mamady, Moriba’s father, expressed his desire for his son to progress in the club and follow in the footsteps of Messi.

Mamady told Sport earlier this year, “I hope Ilaix never leaves [Barcelona] and can be an example for the future generation at La Masia.” “I want youngsters who are on the fence about staying to visit Ilaix and make the decision to stay. [Lionel] was the victim of this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.