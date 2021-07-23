Barcelona reportedly offers Man City $142 million for Raheem Sterling in a swap deal.

Antoine Griezmann could be offered by FC Barcelona to Manchester City in a swap deal for Raheem Sterling, according to reports.

Sterling’s future at Manchester City is still in doubt, but any move for the Englishman from Barcelona will be “difficult,” according to Spanish journalist Tote Costa of Catalonia’s Catalunya Radio.

Barcelona is attempting to reduce their wage cost in order to stay within La Liga’s salary cap. The former La Liga winners recently signed Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero, Emerson, and Eric Garcia, but due to their expensive salaries, they are unable to register any of them in their roster. Despite accepting a significant pay cut, Lionel Messi has yet to sign the new contract for the same reason.

In addition, Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo have all been sold by Barcelona. However, according to Goal, the Camp Nou side still has to cut their payroll bill by $236 million.

With Messi’s pay halved, Griezmann is now Barcelona’s greatest earner, which is one of the main reasons for the club’s repeated attempts to sell the French forward this summer.

Griezmann was reportedly being courted by Barcelona as part of an exchange deal to bring Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid to Camp Nou.

According to Spanish website Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona wants Manchester City to include Riyad Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva, or Aymeric Laporte in the exchange deal for Griezmann, given they have already bought two Manchester City players this season in Aguero and Garcia.

However, it is understood that Sterling, who had a fantastic Euro 2020 campaign for England, is being examined by the Catalans as an excellent replacement for Griezmann. Barcelona has also been keeping an eye on Sterling’s contract issue with City for some time.

With City reportedly interested in signing Harry Kane, it’s thought that the Premier League champions are trying to offload a few players, including Sterling. Sterling’s role at City has been significantly diminished in recent years as a result of his poor performances, however this did not hinder his performances at Euro 2020. He was by far the finest player in England’s colors at the tournament, scoring three goals and adding an assist in seven matches.